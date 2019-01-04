“Life’s most persistent and urgent question, ‘What are you doing for others?'”
— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 1963
Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy of service on Monday, January 20, 2020 by donating new and like-new children’s items from 10 AM to 1 PM at participating locations below:
We’re collecting new and like-new:
- Winter Coats (sizes newborn to adult medium)
- Winter Boots (sizes infant/toddler 5 to adult 10)
- Warm Clothing (sizes newborn to adult medium)
- Toys (especially for infants and ages 10-12)
- Books (especially baby board books)
View our full donation guidelines here.
Find Your Closest MLK Day Drop-off Location:
Please bring your donations to one of the locations listed below. All locations are collecting from 10 AM – 1 PM on Monday, January 20:
Chicago:
- Hoffman Estates:
- Lake Zurich:
- Northbrook:
- Orland Park: