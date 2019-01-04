fbpx
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question, ‘What are you doing for others?'”

— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 1963

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy of service on Monday, January 20, 2020 by donating new and like-new children’s items from 10 AM to 1 PM at participating locations below:

We’re collecting new and like-new: 

  • Winter Coats (sizes newborn to adult medium)
  • Winter Boots (sizes infant/toddler 5 to adult 10)
  • Warm Clothing (sizes newborn to adult medium)
  • Toys (especially for infants and ages 10-12)
  • Books (especially baby board books)

View our full donation guidelines here

Find Your Closest MLK Day Drop-off Location:

Please bring your donations to one of the locations listed below. All locations are collecting from 10 AM – 1 PM on Monday, January 20:

